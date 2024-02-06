Librarian who tried to stop patron's arrest acquitted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City librarian who was arrested while trying to stop the arrest of a library patron during a public forum has been acquitted on all charges.

Steve Woolfolk, the Kansas City Library's director of programming and marketing, was arrested in May 2016 as private security guards and off-duty police officers arrested Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, a library patron from Lawrence. The incident occurred during the question-and-answer segment of a talk by Middle East expert and diplomat Dennis Ross.

Rothe-Kushel was asking Ross several challenging questions when he was arrested, The Kansas City Star reported. A video of the event shows Rothe-Kushel asking: "When are we going to stand up and be ethical Jews and Americans?" He was standing at the microphone and speaking quietly when a guard grabbed him and he shouted, "Get your hands off of me right now!"

When Woolfolk tried to intervene, he and Rothe-Kushel were arrested. City prosecutors later dropped charges of trespassing and resisting arrest against Rothe-Kushel.

Kansas City Municipal Judge Joseph H. Locascio acquitted Woolfolk on Friday on all three counts he faced, remarking: "It was a public event."