Liberty Apartments complex in south Cape nearly ready for occupancy

A 40-unit low-income housing complex in south Cape Girardeau is nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy by early next month.

“We have passed all the inspections and we expect to get our certificate of occupancy before the week is out,” said Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri.

Liberty Apartments, in the 1100 block of Walnut Street east of West End Boulevard, is owned by Community Partnership and has been jointly developed along with RCH Development and the Cape Area Community Housing Development Corporation.

“We are extremely proud, as an agency, to be part of bringing this project to the community,” Stickel said. “It’s like our baby.”

As of this week, Community Partnership has received between 50 and 60 applications from potential tenants and applications continue to be accepted through the organization’s website, cpsemo.org. Stickel said applications are being reviewed and a waiting list has been created for those who are not among the initial tenants.

The interior of a Liberty Apartments building is seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

The eight-building apartment complex includes a half-dozen six-unit buildings and one four-apartment structure, plus a single-story community center. The complex is valued at just over $4.5 million, according to building permits on file with the City of Cape Girardeau.

Each 865-square-foot apartment includes living, dining and kitchen areas, two bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry facilities and will rent for $475 a month plus a one-month security deposit.

The project has been funded, in part, through Missouri’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which sets income ceilings for those who live in the apartments. Ten of the 40 two-bedroom apartments are reserved for clients of Community Counseling Center. More information about Liberty Apartments’ income restrictions may be found on Community Partnership’s website.