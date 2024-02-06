LGBTQ+ forum to be held at SEMO

A forum on LGBTQ+ rights will be held next week, an event organizers hope will provide a space to enrich understanding.
The event is free and open to the public, and is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Redhawk Room at Southeast Missouri State University’s University Center, 388 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Kathy Ellis, Democratic Candidate for Congress in Missouri’s 8th District, along with local organizers Aaron Lerma, Amber Moyers and the SEMO College Democrats, will host. Panelists and facilitators will include local organizers working on LGBTQ+ rights and community: Moyers, candidate for the 147th District; Kaitlin Cavey, statewide field coordinator for PROMO, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization; and Ellis.
According to a news release, this forum is the seventh in a series of community-led forums throughout the district.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.