LFCS promotes mental health counseling

Lutheran Family and Children’s Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location last week.

The not-for-profit service organization, which in September celebrated 50 years in Cape Girardeau, has offered counseling for three decades. The number of patients suffering depression or anxiety rose during the coronavirus pandemic and has not come back down, officials said.

“If there was a positive that came out of (the pandemic), I think we were having conversations about mental health,” said Tammy Hargis, a behavioral health supervisor at LFCS Cape Girardeau. “People who maybe never talked about mental health and what it meant were talking about it and seeking services.”

During a September anniversary event in Cape Girardeau, LFCS of Missouri’s president and chief executive officer Mike Duggar said the organization had seen a 400% increase in service calls since 2020. Most of these were for mental health services.