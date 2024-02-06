LFCS announces home-tour sites, marks 30 years

The Lutheran Family & Children's Services annual holiday home tour will return the first Saturday in December for its 30th year.

"We hit that milestone," said LFCS regional development officer Michelle Ramsey said of the Dec. 2 event. "I think the biggest thing (behind the home tour's success) is it's something different and unique. We've done it and have it down and know how to pull it off."

She said the organization is celebrating by doing a "blast from the past."

"We're going to try to bring back a favorite home," she said.

That featured home is that of Cindy and Ron Buchheit on William Street, which Ramsey said was built in 1904.

"It was built by the Hirsch family, who founded KFVS," she said. "But we do have five brand-new homes that haven't been on (the tour) before."

The houses include those of Jared Ritter on North Lorimier Street, Mark and Elizabeth Seesing on Good Hope Street, Ted and Jessica Westendorf on Kensington Lane, Tim and Melanie Gutwein on Flagstone Drive and Greg and Linda Illers on Blackberry Ridge Road.

The latter three locations will require a shuttle service from the former Blue Cross Blue Shield building on Siemers Drive. The LFCS home office at 3178 Blattner Drive will serve as the refreshment stop along the route.