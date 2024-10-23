All sections
NewsOctober 23, 2024

Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues

Lexington Avenue closed until Nov 5 for concrete panel replacement. Detours in place for eastbound and westbound traffic between West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg in Cape Girardeau.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Graphic courtesy of Cape Girardeau

Construction on Lexington Avenue continues as the street will be closed in both directions from West Cape Rock Drive to Old Sprigg Road starting on Thursday, Oct. 24, through Nov. 5.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, workers will be replacing concrete panels on the closed stretch of the road. The email states the detour for eastbound traffic at Lexington Avenue and West Cape Rock will still be in use.

The email also states there will be a detour for westbound Lexington Avenue traffic at the intersection of Old Sprigg Street.

"[The] intersection will be detoured south along the route of Old Sprigg, west on Bertling and Perry and then north on W Cape Rock back to Lexington to then continue west," the email states.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

