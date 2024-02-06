All sections
NewsApril 6, 2022

Lewis wins Cape County health board election

William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19. The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking requirements -- turned a little-noticed county oversight panel into a lightning rod, with monthly meetings often drawing several dozen attendees, some of them agitated...

Michael Leifer
William Lewis
William Lewis

William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19.

The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking requirements -- turned a little-noticed county oversight panel into a lightning rod, with monthly meetings often drawing several dozen attendees, some of them agitated.

Complete but unofficial results showed Lewis carrying 35.76% of the vote with 2,575 ballots. Philip Taylor, behind by 166 votes, was the runner-up, carrying 33.46%. In third place was Nancy K. Johnson at 29.96% of votes. A total of 59 write-in votes comprised 0.82% of casted ballots.

Wysiwyg image
Boards of education

Three seats were up for grabs on public school boards of education.

  • Advance -- Darren Roper, 12 (52.17%); Andrew Jenkins, 9 (39.13%); Darren Roper, 12 (52.17%); David Mayberry, 2 (8.7%)
  • Nell Holcomb -- Dawn Haupt, 128 (37.1%); Chad Fisher, 110 (31.88%); Rachel Richey, 101 (29.28%); write-in, 6 (1.74%)
  • Oak Ridge -- Dustin Michael Koerber, 195 (32.61%); Ronald Tracy, 134 (22.41%); Timothy Urhahn, 127 (21.24%); Andrew Martin, 85 (14.21%); Damon Lee Dillard, 56 (9.36%); write-in, 1 (0.17%).

City of Delta

Voters in Delta chose two at-large representatives to the City Council.

  • Two-year term -- Gary Diggs, 26 (27.08%); Susan Dunning, 25 (26.04%); Ruth A. Thiele, 18 (18.75%); Teresa Lesch Bryram, 18 (18.75%); Christy McClain, 9 (9.38%)
  • One-year unexpired term -- Travis J. Keys, 30 (53.57%); Jason Waddle, 13 (23.21%); Carolyn Bowers, 13 (23.21%).
