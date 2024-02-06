Lewis wins Cape County health board election

William Lewis unseated incumbent Phillip Taylor on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board on Tuesday night, conquering a position made controversial by COVID-19.

The board's actions taken because of COVID-19 -- including masking requirements -- turned a little-noticed county oversight panel into a lightning rod, with monthly meetings often drawing several dozen attendees, some of them agitated.

Complete but unofficial results showed Lewis carrying 35.76% of the vote with 2,575 ballots. Philip Taylor, behind by 166 votes, was the runner-up, carrying 33.46%. In third place was Nancy K. Johnson at 29.96% of votes. A total of 59 write-in votes comprised 0.82% of casted ballots.