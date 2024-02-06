Levee breaks, river closure latest fallout from flooding

ST. LOUIS -- Authorities urged residents to evacuate a small Missouri River town and halted traffic along a busy section of the Mississippi River near St. Louis on Wednesday, as relentless rain and an ominous forecast hovered over parts of the flood-soaked Midwest.

Heavy rains have swollen many rivers to record levels in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Five deaths have been blamed on flooding in Missouri, while hundreds of people have been displaced and thousands more are potentially in harm's way.

Two levees burst in rural parts of eastern Missouri and northeast Arkansas early Wednesday, though no injuries or major property damage were reported immediately. Another levee was soaked but holding up, as were tens of thousands of sandbags, in other areas near suburban St. Louis.

River traffic was halted along a 14.5-mile stretch of the Mississippi, a vital passageway for transporting agricultural products and other goods, because of high water and a swift current, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Our collective priority is public safety," said Capt. Martin Malloy, commander of the Coast Guard's Upper Mississippi River sector.

An aerial photo of Pocahontas, Arkansas, shows the Black River along U.S. 67 at the city's park. David Mosesso ~ The Jonesboro Sun via AP

The region was hit hard by rain over the weekend. A couple of days of calm weather followed, but forecasters expect another 2 to 4 inches of rain through today in parts of the same hard-hit areas.

The new rain won't cause most rivers to rise higher, but it will keep water levels dangerously elevated, said National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs.

That's concerning in levee-protected towns. The longer water pushes against a levee, the more likely it is to succumb.

In northeast Arkansas, a Black River levee was breached Wednesday morning near Pocahontas. Parts of the town were evacuated earlier this week as the river reached record levels, and residents in nearby areas were told to seek higher ground.