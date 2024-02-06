Letters to Mr. Clemens

Missouri native Randy Barnhouse leads an extraordinary life of uncovering artifacts by diving and excavating, and he tells all about it in his latest book, "Dear Samuel Clemens: Message in a Bottle" -- a series of personal letters to Mark Twain.

Barnhouse and his metal detector were invited to Hannibal, Missouri, by the director of Mark Twain's childhood home to see if any traceable artifacts could be uncovered. Since then, according to Barnhouse, there's where the story began.

The main emphasis in Barnhouse's book includes discoveries from two key locations in Missouri: Cape Girardeau and Hannibal.

"It's a history book, it's a fun book and it's informative. And when I started writing, I decided to do it in the form of letters to Mark Twain," Barnhouse said. "They call them chapters, but each 'message' contains pictures and illustrations throughout the book highlighting the different projects."

After high school, Barnhouse joined the military, then pursued an education degree -- which is when his adventurous, treasure-hunting career kicked into high-gear one frigid afternoon.

According to Barnhouse, he "cooked up a scheme to auction the house, sell the furniture, get a travel trailer, and move to Key West at a houseboat." He then partnered up with friend Mel Fisher, and three months later they discovered the Atocha treasure he had been pursuing.