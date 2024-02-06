Fifty Southeast Missouri State University theater and dance students are set to showcase highlights from famous Broadway shows during this year’s Extravaganza fundraiser March 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
The whole idea for the event — and new this year — is to place more emphasis on the students’ performances, according to Kenneth Stilson professor of theater — acting, directing and conservatory chair.
The annual fundraiser dates back to at least 2009, he said.
“We’ve done away with the silent auction, because I think people in this community are already overwhelmed and inundated with silent auctions from every school and the whole region,” he said. “We do have a raffle, but it’s really very simple compared to what it’s been in years past.”
Last year, the event raised $20,000. That’s also Stilson’s goal for this year.
Even with limited seating, the event usually garners around 200 attendees, he said.
Performances will be based on musicals or dance concert pieces from past and present Broadway shows, he said, with the Big Apple in Cape Girardeau serving as this year’s theme.
“It’s definitely a cabaret format,” Stilson said. “And of course there’s dance that’s interspersed throughout, too.”
One of the most important elements of the theater and dance program at Southeast, Stilson said, is how it prepares students for the transition from college to moving to locations such as New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago.
“Our students, from the time they’re freshmen on, are preparing for this,” he said.
Proceeds from the Extravaganza will go toward paying for students to travel to the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) in New York where they also are able to apply for jobs, to Los Angeles or Chicago, according to Stilson.
Southeast also provides students the opportunity to work with outside guest artists, he added.
“This fundraiser, every dollar that’s raised, goes into that fund,” Stilson said. “It doesn’t go into the conservatory’s regular production fund or into the regular account. It’s its own foundation account that is targeted for the students, to help them, basically for their career preparation and to help them transition into the world of the entertainment industry after they graduate.”
And the recent Big Band Christmas as Jukebox installment at the River Campus has replaced the Extravaganza’s annual silent auction element, Stilson added.
“I think our audiences will like this so much better,” he said. “When you do a silent auction and you do performances, and dinner and speeches, it was really a long evening. By doing it this way, it’s going to be about two hours, including dinner.”
Stilson said performances will incorporate scenes leading up to a particular song, solo or a group number, presenting an overall variety of types of shows.
The students put a lot of energy into the Extravaganza, Stilson said, with the overall mentality being “all about raising money.”
“It’s a really fun event,” he said. “You get to meet the students, and you get to show your support to these students who worked so hard. They’re very deserving.”
Extravaganza will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/showcasegive.
