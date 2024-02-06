Fifty Southeast Missouri State University theater and dance students are set to showcase highlights from famous Broadway shows during this year’s Extravaganza fundraiser March 21 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

The whole idea for the event — and new this year — is to place more emphasis on the students’ performances, according to Kenneth Stilson professor of theater — acting, directing and conservatory chair.

The annual fundraiser dates back to at least 2009, he said.

“We’ve done away with the silent auction, because I think people in this community are already overwhelmed and inundated with silent auctions from every school and the whole region,” he said. “We do have a raffle, but it’s really very simple compared to what it’s been in years past.”

Last year, the event raised $20,000. That’s also Stilson’s goal for this year.

Even with limited seating, the event usually garners around 200 attendees, he said.

Performances will be based on musicals or dance concert pieces from past and present Broadway shows, he said, with the Big Apple in Cape Girardeau serving as this year’s theme.

“It’s definitely a cabaret format,” Stilson said. “And of course there’s dance that’s interspersed throughout, too.”

One of the most important elements of the theater and dance program at Southeast, Stilson said, is how it prepares students for the transition from college to moving to locations such as New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago.

“Our students, from the time they’re freshmen on, are preparing for this,” he said.