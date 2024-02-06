Let the games begin: Southeast, SIU fans tailgate at season opener

Thursday afternoon, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band paraded a sea of focused Redhawks football players past multiple red and white tents of energetic students and alumni at Houck Stadium. It was almost time for the season opener against regional rival Southern Illinois University (SIU), which also brought fans to the event.
Southeast junior and Marching Band trumpeter Matt Coffman said he can feel the game day excitement on campus. He attended last year's game at SIU, noting the level of excitement was memorable.
"It's always one of those games where everyone's hyped up. It's a local rival, so we're ready to win," he said.
Southeast alumnus Todd Marchi and Mark Horn of St. Louis, were enjoying beers under a Redhawk tent within Houck Field House parking lot.
Marchi said he attends every Southeast football game. Horn said he makes the drive when he can.
"Based on how [the Southeast Redhawks] were last year, and assuming that they have a lot of the same guys coming back, the core squad, I'm hoping for another good season," Horn said.
Marchi added, "We'll be good this year. They're coming off a good high of last year, and I think they'll for sure continue."
SIU fan Jan Mandis of Carbondale, Illinois, was anticipating game time. Her ride to Cape Girardeau was the fan bus from SIU.
"Everybody's excited for the first game," she said. "It's just, 'Finally, it's happening!" Madnis said she flew with the team a few years ago, "and that was very exciting."
"I try to go to as many away games as I can, if I have some girlfriends to go with me," Mandis said. "Otherwise, it's season tickets for football, basketball, volleyball and soccer. I love it."
On-site alcohol sales may become a part of gameday.
The Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales this spring. Soon after, Missouri began exploring the idea of adding alcohol sales.
Mandis -- along with 24 other randomly selected fans of Southeast and SIU in attendance -- said she would not oppose a Southeast decision to sell alcoholic beverages within Houck Stadium on game days.
"SIU does, finally," Mandis said. "It took a while. I don't see a problem with it. It's a good fundraiser for the athletic department."
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has sold alcohol at its football stadium for several years. However, Southeast does not currently sell beer or wine within Houck Stadium.
Cheryl Bryant, friend of Mandis, said she supports the SIU athletic program through season ticket purchases for basketball and football, and attends home and nearby away games. "If we can go, we go," she said.
"I think the rivalry is a good beginning to make the teams want to do it right, and do their best," Mandis added. "I think our team this year is so new, we are looking forward to this year, to see how improved they are. And [Southeast] gives them even more."
