Let the games begin: Southeast, SIU fans tailgate at season opener

Thursday afternoon, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band paraded a sea of focused Redhawks football players past multiple red and white tents of energetic students and alumni at Houck Stadium. It was almost time for the season opener against regional rival Southern Illinois University (SIU), which also brought fans to the event.

Southeast junior and Marching Band trumpeter Matt Coffman said he can feel the game day excitement on campus. He attended last year's game at SIU, noting the level of excitement was memorable.

Aidan Gremminger, left, a leader of the Southeast Missouri State University student pep section, paints the face of fellow Southeast student Ethan Chou before the Redhawks football home opener against Southern Illinois University on Thursday at Houck Stadium Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"It's always one of those games where everyone's hyped up. It's a local rival, so we're ready to win," he said.

Southeast alumnus Todd Marchi and Mark Horn of St. Louis, were enjoying beers under a Redhawk tent within Houck Field House parking lot.

Marchi said he attends every Southeast football game. Horn said he makes the drive when he can.

"Based on how [the Southeast Redhawks] were last year, and assuming that they have a lot of the same guys coming back, the core squad, I'm hoping for another good season," Horn said.

Marchi added, "We'll be good this year. They're coming off a good high of last year, and I think they'll for sure continue."

SIU fan Jan Mandis of Carbondale, Illinois, was anticipating game time. Her ride to Cape Girardeau was the fan bus from SIU.