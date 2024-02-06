All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Leopold senior spotlight

This week's senior spotlight is Addison Kay Engelen. She is the daughter of Scott and Melinda Engelen and has attended Leopold since second grade. She has been extremely active in her high school activities at Leopold. Her athletic abilities have enabled her to play softball and volleyball four years. And she has participated in Business Club, Pep Club and Beta Club four years as well...

Anna Kluesner
Addison Engelen
Addison Engelen

This week's senior spotlight is Addison Kay Engelen. She is the daughter of Scott and Melinda Engelen and has attended Leopold since second grade.

She has been extremely active in her high school activities at Leopold. Her athletic abilities have enabled her to play softball and volleyball four years. And she has participated in Business Club, Pep Club and Beta Club four years as well.

Describing herself in five words, Engelen said she is loving, outgoing, competitive, organized and hardheaded.

Her favorite memory is when the volleyball team won the Dig for Life Tournament her senior year. And her favorite teacher is Mr. Sauer because he is very down-to-earth and checks up on his students.

The most important lesson she has learned from high school, Engelen said, is, "Always be yourself. Don't change based on the people around you." Her advice to underclassmen is, "Love and cherish your friends and family. In a few short years, you could be hours away from them."

The best advice she has ever received was from her dad when he said, "Cherish the good times and never look back because one day it will all be gone."

Engelen's plans after high school include attending nursing school at Murray State University and eventually becoming a labor and delivery nurse.

In 20 years, Engelen said she sees herself "hopefully working somewhere as a nurse and living with my husband and four kids with a yard full of cows."

Local News
