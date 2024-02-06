Leopold senior spotlight

This week's senior spotlight is Addison Kay Engelen. She is the daughter of Scott and Melinda Engelen and has attended Leopold since second grade.

She has been extremely active in her high school activities at Leopold. Her athletic abilities have enabled her to play softball and volleyball four years. And she has participated in Business Club, Pep Club and Beta Club four years as well.

Describing herself in five words, Engelen said she is loving, outgoing, competitive, organized and hardheaded.

Her favorite memory is when the volleyball team won the Dig for Life Tournament her senior year. And her favorite teacher is Mr. Sauer because he is very down-to-earth and checks up on his students.