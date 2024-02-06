Judge Ben Lewis approved defendant Leon Lamb receiving bond in his criminal case regarding the murder of Mischelle Lawless on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Lawless was killed Nov. 8, 1992, at the Interstate 55 exit ramp near Benton in Scott County. She was found shot three times. An assault occurred outside of the car about 100 feet down the exit embankment, where blood had pooled in the grass.

She was a nursing student at Southeast Missouri State University and a waitress at Shoney’s in Sikeston.

Lamb was her ex-boyfriend. He is the last person known to have seen Lawless alive. He has told investigators that the night her her murder, Lawless stopped at his house and they had sex before she left to go home.