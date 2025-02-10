Leon Lamb entered a plea of not guilty for the murder of Mischelle Lawless at his arraignment hearing Monday, Feb. 10, at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.

Lawless was killed Nov. 8, 1992 at the Interstate 55 exit ramp near Benton in Scott County. She was found shot three times. An assault occurred outside of the car about 100 feet down the exit embankment, where blood had pooled in the grass. She was a nursing student at Southeast Missouri State University and a waitress at Shoney’s in Sikeston. Lamb was her ex-boyfriend. He is the last person known to have seen Lawless alive. He has told investigators she stopped at his house and they had sex before she left to go home.

Attorney Russell Oliver is representing Lamb in the case. Oliver told Judge Robert Horack that the defense would be entering a plea of not guilty at Lamb's arraignment.