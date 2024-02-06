Lenco building damaged in fire

A fire reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the Lenco building and of a nearby transformer in Jackson resulted in no reported injuries and was contained within 15 minutes of arrival, according to Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Grief.

He said there was an explosion before there was fire. It began in the back room, and he was told that area is where products are painted.

Grief was also told an employee was in the room when the explosion occurred and another was in the parking lot and was nearly hit by flying debris.