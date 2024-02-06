All sections
NewsJune 12, 2021

Lenco building damaged in fire

A fire reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the Lenco building and of a nearby transformer in Jackson resulted in no reported injuries and was contained within 15 minutes of arrival, according to Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Grief. ...

Sarah Yenesel
Firefighters battle a blaze at Lenco in Jackson on Friday.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Lenco in Jackson on Friday.Courtesy Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department

A fire reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the Lenco building and of a nearby transformer in Jackson resulted in no reported injuries and was contained within 15 minutes of arrival, according to Jackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Grief.

He said there was an explosion before there was fire. It began in the back room, and he was told that area is where products are painted.

Grief was also told an employee was in the room when the explosion occurred and another was in the parking lot and was nearly hit by flying debris.

Jackson Fire Rescue arrived on scene within four minutes of the call and was accompanied by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Protection.

Grief said the explosion, the cause of which is still being investigated, caused the fire that also spread to a nearby transformer. The power to the building was cut in response.

Jackson Fire Rescue cleans up and inspects the scene after containing the fire at the Lenco building on Friday in Jackson.
Jackson Fire Rescue cleans up and inspects the scene after containing the fire at the Lenco building on Friday in Jackson.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com
