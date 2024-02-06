Lemonade stand gets police endorsement

A cool glass of lemonade is just the ticket on a summer afternoon, and the Cape Girardeau police department had a hand in helping one lemonade stand get going.

Behind Ruler Foods grocery store in Cape Girardeau, there's a small stand -- The Best Lemonade Stand -- and its proprietor, Dekaveon Walton-Bell, 7, of Cape Girardeau.

His mother, Denesha Walton, said he had a list of things he wanted -- including a PlayStation 5 video game console -- so she figured he'd better get a job to pay for all of it.

Walton-Bell and his cousin, Jamari Warfield, also 7, were busy Friday afternoon, serving up lemonade, fruit punch, chips, candy and nachos to patrons.