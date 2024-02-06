All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 20, 2020

Lemonade stand gets police endorsement

A cool glass of lemonade is just the ticket on a summer afternoon, and the Cape Girardeau police department had a hand in helping one lemonade stand get going. Behind Ruler Foods grocery store in Cape Girardeau, there's a small stand -- The Best Lemonade Stand -- and its proprietor, Dekaveon Walton-Bell, 7, of Cape Girardeau...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dekaveon Walton-Bell, 7, and Jamari Warfield, also 7, pose in front of The Best Lemonade Stand behind Ruler Foods grocery store Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Dekaveon Walton-Bell, 7, and Jamari Warfield, also 7, pose in front of The Best Lemonade Stand behind Ruler Foods grocery store Friday in Cape Girardeau.Marybeth Niederkorn

A cool glass of lemonade is just the ticket on a summer afternoon, and the Cape Girardeau police department had a hand in helping one lemonade stand get going.

Behind Ruler Foods grocery store in Cape Girardeau, there's a small stand -- The Best Lemonade Stand -- and its proprietor, Dekaveon Walton-Bell, 7, of Cape Girardeau.

His mother, Denesha Walton, said he had a list of things he wanted -- including a PlayStation 5 video game console -- so she figured he'd better get a job to pay for all of it.

Walton-Bell and his cousin, Jamari Warfield, also 7, were busy Friday afternoon, serving up lemonade, fruit punch, chips, candy and nachos to patrons.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Walton said the stand itself had taken a few days to build and paint, and the Cape Girardeau police department helped out with the business license.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said, "While on patrol this week, Cape Girardeau police officers noticed that this young man had set up a lemonade stand, and several officers passed this around the department to support him. After stopping by, we were so impressed by his service that school resource officer (SRO) Amanda Rhodes went to city hall and got him an honorary business license."

Hann continued, "He was so excited to have the honorary license he told us he was going to frame it and hang it behind his register."

"The best part has been getting a new phone," Walton-Bell said.

"And meeting so many new people," Walton added.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy