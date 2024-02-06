Lemon Drop fundraising benefits local hospitals

Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness.

Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint Francis Medical Center and to SoutheastHEALTH, according to a news release.

Funds are targeted to support local and national cancer patients and their families.