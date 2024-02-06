All sections
NewsApril 21, 2022

Lemon Drop fundraising benefits local hospitals

Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness. Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint Francis Medical Center and to SoutheastHEALTH, according to a news release...

Jeff Long
Nate Gautier, founder of Walks With Nate LLC, celebrates the fundraising success of the not-for-profit's Lemon Drop Long Drive, held in April 2021 at TeeHouse Complex golf driving range in Cape Girardeau. LDLD raised $13,000 in 2021. Earlier this month, the event raised more than $20,000, according to a news release.
Nate Gautier, founder of Walks With Nate LLC, celebrates the fundraising success of the not-for-profit's Lemon Drop Long Drive, held in April 2021 at TeeHouse Complex golf driving range in Cape Girardeau. LDLD raised $13,000 in 2021. Earlier this month, the event raised more than $20,000, according to a news release.Southeast Missourian file

Jackson-based Walks with Nate LLC, through its Lemon Drop Long Drive event, raised more than $20,000 on April 2 for testicular cancer awareness.

Nate Gautier, account manager for rustmedia, a cancer survivor, will deliver checks Friday to Saint Francis Medical Center and to SoutheastHEALTH, according to a news release.

Funds are targeted to support local and national cancer patients and their families.

Walks with Nate has partnered with Raleigh Testicular Cancer Foundation (RTCF) in North Carolina.

RTCF, which donated to Walks with Nate to provide coffee gift cards to oncology nurses at both local hospitals, is a not-for-profit with a mission to mentor and provide financial relief to boys and men impacted by testicular cancer as they complete treatment.

Walks With Nate LLC, recognized by the Missouri Secretary of State's Office on Feb. 16, 2021, reports its long drive golf event at TeeHouse Complex, a driving range in Cape Girardeau, raised more than $13,000 last year.

