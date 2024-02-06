Leland Shivelbine, longtime Cape music lover, businessman, dies at 92

Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine, businessman and community leader in Cape Girardeau, died Sunday. He was 92.

Born in Cape Girardeau in 1926, the son of Central High School band director William Shivelbine, Leland Shivelbine played trumpet while attending Cape Girardeau Central High School and the baritone while attending Southeast Missouri State University.

In 1944, he began training to be a Navy pilot, but his military service was cut short when World War II ended in late 1945.

At age 23, Shivelbine went into business with his father and the two started Shivelbines Music Store on July 1, 1949, in Cape Girardeau.

The store has since provided musical instruments to more than 100 schools each year in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Northeast Arkansas.

Published July 30, 1989. Cape Girardeau businessmen Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine, left, and William L. Shivelbine showed the difference in new and old drums at Shivelbine's Music Store. Leland was shown with a new drum set, and William showed an old snare drum. Shivelbine's Music Store observed its 40th anniversary in August 1989. Southeast Missourian archive

One business practice particularly remembered by customers at Shivelbines Music Store is its system of providing aspiring musicians with instruments through a rent-to-own model, which allows students the opportunity to try out a musical instrument while easing the financial strain of such a commitment.

In January 2002, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce honored Shivelbines Music Store with its Small Business of the Year award.

"I was shocked," Shivelbine said in a 2002 interview with the Southeast Missourian about the award. "It was such a tremendous honor and I was delighted. Music to me has always been such a wonderful source of enjoyment. It's been hard work, but a real joy to provide music to the area."