Leland Shivelbine, longtime Cape music lover, businessman, dies at 92

Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine, businessman and community leader in Cape Girardeau, died Sunday. He was 92.
Born in Cape Girardeau in 1926, the son of Central High School band director William Shivelbine, Leland Shivelbine played trumpet while attending Cape Girardeau Central High School and the baritone while attending Southeast Missouri State University.
In 1944, he began training to be a Navy pilot, but his military service was cut short when World War II ended in late 1945.
At age 23, Shivelbine went into business with his father and the two started Shivelbines Music Store on July 1, 1949, in Cape Girardeau.
The store has since provided musical instruments to more than 100 schools each year in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Northeast Arkansas.
One business practice particularly remembered by customers at Shivelbines Music Store is its system of providing aspiring musicians with instruments through a rent-to-own model, which allows students the opportunity to try out a musical instrument while easing the financial strain of such a commitment.
In January 2002, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce honored Shivelbines Music Store with its Small Business of the Year award.
"I was shocked," Shivelbine said in a 2002 interview with the Southeast Missourian about the award. "It was such a tremendous honor and I was delighted. Music to me has always been such a wonderful source of enjoyment. It's been hard work, but a real joy to provide music to the area."
A member of the Cape Noon Lions Club since 1950, Shivelbine served as the club's president from 1963 to 1964. The Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine Lifetime Achievement Award was established this year as one of the club's highest honors.
He served on the boards of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, the River Heritage Mural Association and the Glenn House; as well as serving as one of Old Town Cape's original board members and helping launch the popular Tunes at Twilight outdoor concert series in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Along with his store being honored as Small Business of the Year, Shivelbine individually received multiple awards during his lifetime, including the Old Town Cape Excellence in Preservation Award in 2012 and the Otto F. Dingeldein Award in 1998, which honors individuals whose artistic achievements have made a considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the community.
In February, Shivelbine was recognized by Old Town Cape with its Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, which recognizes individuals who have provided dedication, commitment, leadership and opportunities to the downtown area.
Unable to attend due to health, his sons Scott and Mike received the award on his behalf and Scott read remarks prepared by his father.
"I did what I could, by joining organizations such as Old Town Cape and others. I love Cape. I've lived here all my life and have seen many changes in the downtown area," Leland Shivelbine wrote. "It is totally gratifying to see once empty buildings in use again. My sincere congratulations to [Old Town Cape executive director] Marla [Mills] and the boards who have made this growth possible. I accept the Hutson Award with humility and thanks. God bless Cape Girardeau. It's a wonderful town."
Funeral arrangements for Leland J. "Freck" Shivelbine are incomplete at Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
