Legislature candidates: Reopen schools; differ on how

Local hopefuls for seats in the Missouri Legislature in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary are more or less in agreement with Gov. Mike Parson’s call to reopen schools for in-person classes next month.

The Southeast Missourian sought responses from nine candidates.

State House Dist. 146

Barry Hovis

Barry Hovis, Republican (incumbent) (unopposed)

In relation to the schools’ reopening for face-to-face instruction, I am still studying the recent school protocols from our local school districts and current reports on how young people are being affected. Current [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] reports are showing children between five and 17 are not experiencing serious conditions as are older Americans. I am waiting on a more comprehensive report on mortality rates by age. This is a very fluid situation that can change from week to week. Our guidance to our citizens needs to be open and forthright with information so the citizenry can see for themselves how our community is being affected and can make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

State House Dist. 147

John Voss

John Voss, Republican

I believe our schools should reopen this fall with in-person classes. Elected school board officials along with administrators should be closely studying current infection rates and studying their capabilities when making decisions. Ultimately, it is up to each of us to take responsibility. The American Academy of Pediatrics “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” I agree. I believe it is in our national interest to ensure students are back in school and getting the best education possible or we risk falling behind other developed countries.

Wayne Wallingford

Wayne Wallingford, Republican

The younger generation is not affected (by COVID-19) as are adults over 65 or those with health issues. The average age of our teachers is younger than those who are affected. Local authorities know the issues in their school districts and can make the best decisions.

Andy Leighton

Andy Leighton, Democrat (unopposed)

The question is best answered by local school district and public health officials. One would hope their plans would be based on total outbreak data and the ability to mitigate against virus spread. How are things different now than in the spring when districts suspended in-school classes — other than the virus is still spreading? Governor Parson, through his weak and belated response to the crisis, essentially squandered the sacrifices made by Missourians earlier this year. Aided by our kowtowing legislative delegation, they have severely limited the options of school districts and the families they serve. One can only imagine how much better off we all would have been if the Governor and General Assembly had only truly listened and accepted the Democratic proposal for a state-led coordinated effort to prepare for the emergency.