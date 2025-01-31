Local elected officials provided legislative reports at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 31.

Several dozen people attended the meeting at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway. Cape Girardeau Chamber president Rob Gilligan said it was likely the largest crowd assembled for such an event.

District 27 state Sen. Jamie Burger, District 146 state Rep. Barry Hovis and District 147 state Rep. John Voss presented their goals for the new legislative session and their thoughts on newly elected Gov. Mike Kehoe’s agenda. They also answered questions from the audience.

Burger had previously served as a representative before being elected to the Senate in 2024.

“Is it what I expected? It is, and maybe then some more. I’m not complaining. To me, it’s been continuous, continuous, continuous, but people want to see us get something accomplished in the Senate. They want to see us get something accomplished in Missouri,” he said.

Burger said he presented bills to protect election workers and enforce the state’s water rights.

Hovis said he submitted more than a dozen bills, including lowering the amount of time for the state to carry out death sentences. He said it can currently take more than a decade for inmates sentenced to death to be executed.

“I personally, whether you agree with it or not, think if you’re going to do justice, especially if it's a heinous crime … it needs to be over with within three to four years,” he said.

He said he is also working to improve the City of Delta’s water system.

Voss discussed sponsoring a bill to require higher criteria for coroners to be elected.

“It’s so important when we elect people to public office that they’re competent and qualified to do the job that you've entrusted to them. Right now, to be a coroner, you have to be 21, a citizen of the United States, live in the state for a year and live in your county for six months. I think I’d like to have a little more qualifications on somebody that has to perform such crucial roles that we’re counting on them for that,” he said.

His bill would increase coroners’ salaries and require that they be certified to investigate deaths. Voss also introduced a bill to add a third judge to the Missouri 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

State of the state

The legislators discussed some of their takeaways from newly sworn in Gov. Mike Kehoe’s first State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Voss said he appreciated the governor’s proposals to retain and attract law enforcement officers. Hovis said he was supportive of the governor planning to build a crime lab in Cape Girardeau.

Burger said he liked Kehoe’s proposals to end state income tax.

Policy questions