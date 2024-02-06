Legislative leaders to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Senate President Dave Schatz and former House Speaker Elijah Haahr are expected to be deposed later this month in a lawsuit alleging a former House employee was fired for raising concerns about a lack of COVID-19 safety measures.

Tad Mayfield asked Schatz and Haahr in 2020 to impose a mask mandate for the entire Missouri Capitol, rather than just the administrative staff of the House, according to lawsuit. He was later fired for alleged poor performance.

The depositions come as the Legislature is scheduled to open its 2022 session today with few COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.