Southeast Missouri State University would have the authority to develop a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity under a bill being considered in the Missouri House.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, recently introduced the bill on behalf of the university. The legislation would allow the university to act without having to apply to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for approval.

Swan said Monday she filed the bill now so it could be considered this session. But Swan said she is uncertain whether the measure will get through the Legislature this year.

“Nobody has said anything,” said Swan, adding the bill has not been scheduled for a hearing.

Swan said the bill would allow Southeast to declare the three academic programs as having statewide missions.

Only three public colleges in Missouri don’t have statewide missions, she and Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said. The other two are Northwest Missouri State and Harris-Stowe, Vargas said.

If the bill becomes law, he said, Southeast would be able to give the three academic programs a statewide-mission designation.