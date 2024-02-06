All sections
March 12, 2019
Legislation seeks statewide mission designation for three academic programs at SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University would have the authority to develop a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity under a bill being considered in the Missouri House. State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, recently introduced the bill on behalf of the university. The legislation would allow the university to act without having to apply to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for approval...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Southeast Missouri State University would have the authority to develop a statewide mission in visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity under a bill being considered in the Missouri House.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, recently introduced the bill on behalf of the university. The legislation would allow the university to act without having to apply to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for approval.

Swan said Monday she filed the bill now so it could be considered this session. But Swan said she is uncertain whether the measure will get through the Legislature this year.

“Nobody has said anything,” said Swan, adding the bill has not been scheduled for a hearing.

Swan said the bill would allow Southeast to declare the three academic programs as having statewide missions.

Only three public colleges in Missouri don’t have statewide missions, she and Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said. The other two are Northwest Missouri State and Harris-Stowe, Vargas said.

If the bill becomes law, he said, Southeast would be able to give the three academic programs a statewide-mission designation.

Such a designation doesn’t carry any added state funding with it, but it could help recruit students to those programs, Vargas said.

Southeast has been able “to excel” in the fields of visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity, he said.

The “statewide mission” designation, Vargas said, is “a recognition of quality of the programs.”

He added such recognition makes a difference to faculty, staff and students associated with those programs.

The designation would reflect the fact these programs draw students from a wide area, not just Southeast Missouri, he said.

“We believe we satisfy the requirements,” he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
