Legion's 75th Cotton Carnival kicks off Tuesday

SIKESTON, Mo. — As the Henry Meldrum Post No. 114 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th year, it’s also marking the Sikeston organization’s 75th annual Cotton Carnival, which gets underway today.

The Legion’s annual fundraiser will run through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.

Longtime Sikeston resident John Scarbrough has attended many Cotton Carnivals throughout the years — as a child and a Legion member who helped with the parade and carnival itself.

“At one time, it was the biggest thing in Sikeston, not only here but in Southeast Missouri,” Scarbrough recalled. “... As the old saying goes: They came from miles around.”

Scarbrough, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War, said he thinks the carnival was such a draw for residents because it had contests and activities for young children up through high school.

“We had things for kids in first grade and up, and, therefore, it brought people from all over the surrounding areas. They wanted to get the children in their contests,” he said.

Pageants begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Little Mister and Miss Cotton Carnival contests on the Cotton Carnival stage on the midway.

The competition for Junior Miss Sikeston for Sikeston High School freshmen only will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Miss Cotton Carnival contest, which is open to all area girls in grades nine through 12 and Sikeston High School sophomores and juniors, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Miss Sikeston Pageant, which features Sikeston High School senior girls will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Food and rides are also what draw people to the carnival year after year — especially the Legion stand’s fish sandwiches, Scarbrough said.

“Everybody has always wanted the fish sandwiches,” he said.