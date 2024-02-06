Legion's 75th Cotton Carnival kicks off Tuesday

SIKESTON, Mo. — As the Henry Meldrum Post No. 114 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th year, it’s also marking the Sikeston organization’s 75th annual Cotton Carnival, which gets underway today.
The Legion’s annual fundraiser will run through Saturday at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.
Longtime Sikeston resident John Scarbrough has attended many Cotton Carnivals throughout the years — as a child and a Legion member who helped with the parade and carnival itself.
“At one time, it was the biggest thing in Sikeston, not only here but in Southeast Missouri,” Scarbrough recalled. “... As the old saying goes: They came from miles around.”
Scarbrough, a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War, said he thinks the carnival was such a draw for residents because it had contests and activities for young children up through high school.
“We had things for kids in first grade and up, and, therefore, it brought people from all over the surrounding areas. They wanted to get the children in their contests,” he said.
Pageants begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Little Mister and Miss Cotton Carnival contests on the Cotton Carnival stage on the midway.
The competition for Junior Miss Sikeston for Sikeston High School freshmen only will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Miss Cotton Carnival contest, which is open to all area girls in grades nine through 12 and Sikeston High School sophomores and juniors, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Miss Sikeston Pageant, which features Sikeston High School senior girls will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Food and rides are also what draw people to the carnival year after year — especially the Legion stand’s fish sandwiches, Scarbrough said.
“Everybody has always wanted the fish sandwiches,” he said.
Every year since he retired from volunteering with the carnival in the late 1990s, Scarbrough said he still has to go and get a fish sandwich. Even his daughter, who lives in Cape Girardeau, asks him for a fish sandwich, he said.
The Legion’s fish sandwiches and hamburgers will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and about 5 p.m. to close today through Friday and from about noon until close Saturday.
During regular midway hours of 5 p.m. to close today through Friday and noon until close Saturday, the Sons of the American Legion will serve french fries, barbecue sandwiches, hot wings and chili-cheese fries. The Shriners and Ladies Auxiliary will offer other tasty foods for carnival goers.
Tinsley’s Amusements will return with a variety of rides for all ages. Parking and admission to the carnival are free.
Rides open at 5 p.m. today through Friday and at noon Saturday. Wristbands for the carnival rides will be offered today, Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for $25. On Wednesday night, all rides are one ticket, which costs $1.50.
Also on Friday, the band Blind Velvet will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
And the Cotton Carnival wouldn’t be complete without its parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pine Street near the Sikeston Field House. From Pine Street, the parade will travel north to Malone Avenue, then along Malone Avenue west to Scott Street before dispersing in vacant parking lots west of Scott Street in downtown Sikeston.
“It’s the third largest parade in the State of Missouri,” said Shawn Goodman, first vice commander of the Legion who serves as the carnival’s parade chairman and grounds chairman.
Goodman said the carnival is meant to provide entertainment for Sikeston and the surrounding communities, but it’s also fundraiser that helps the community.
“All the money we raise out here, we give back to the community in some way,” Goodman said.
The Legion sponsors two baseball teams and young men to attend Boys State. The Legion and Auxiliary also give out scholarships each year. This year, the Legion raised $20,000 for the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield and $2,700 for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Goodman said he’s also recently revamped the Legion’s website and encouraged individuals to view the various information and events the Legion has. He and the Legion are making efforts to continue the Legion’s service, he Goodman said.
“If we don’t teach about our tradition, it will go away,” he said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.