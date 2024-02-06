All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2020

Legion completes repairs to storm-damaged building

Nearly eight months after an isolated storm ripped the roof off their building, members of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson have reoccupied the structure, which they say is in better shape now than when it was built almost 85 years ago. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of the legion building Tuesday morning followed by a gathering of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members there later in the day. A public open house is set for 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
David Ludwig, right, a past commander of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson, talks with Columbia Construction superintendent Gary Rees, left, and American Legion head trustee Richard Welker following reopening ceremonies of the post building Tuesday. The structure was heavily damaged by a storm June 21.
David Ludwig, right, a past commander of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson, talks with Columbia Construction superintendent Gary Rees, left, and American Legion head trustee Richard Welker following reopening ceremonies of the post building Tuesday. The structure was heavily damaged by a storm June 21.

Nearly eight months after an isolated storm ripped the roof off their building, members of American Legion Post 158 in Jackson have reoccupied the structure, which they say is in better shape now than when it was built almost 85 years ago.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of the legion building Tuesday morning followed by a gathering of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce members there later in the day. A public open house is set for 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We want to show off the building to people who remember it the way it was,” said David Ludwig, a past commander and one of about 360 members of the Altenthal-Joerns American Legion post, which is among the largest legion posts in Southeast Missouri.

“Now it’s truly a showplace,” he said.

According to post vice commander Gary Kamp, he and other members of the legion post weren’t sure whether the building could be repaired after it was severely damaged by the June 21 storm. However, a building inspection determined the structure was salvageable despite the roof destruction and other storm damage.

“The floor of the upper level was about the only thing that didn’t have to be replaced,” Kamp said. “We thought we were going to have to replace it, too, but we were able to have it sanded and refinished.”

Cost of the building’s repairs and renovations totaled more than $400,000, Kamp said. In addition to the new roof, the building renovations have included new ceilings, new drywall on the upper level, new energy-efficient windows and LED lighting throughout the building and the addition of new video and sound systems, which are being installed this week.

The exterior of the newly reopened American Legion Post 158 in Jackson is seen Tuesday.
The exterior of the newly reopened American Legion Post 158 in Jackson is seen Tuesday.JAY WOLZ

Columbia Construction was the general contractor for the building repair project.

During the rebuilding process, members of Post 158 held their monthly meetings at the Jackson Senior Center.

The legion building, at 319 N. High St., was originally home to a farm implement dealership when it was built in the mid-1930s. The American Legion purchased it in the 1950s.

