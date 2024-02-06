Legends apartment complex holds forum, addresses crime concerns

Nearly two weeks after a shooting incident at Legends apartment complex, management held an forum to address residents' safety concerns.

At the meeting, residents and residents' parents voiced their concerns regarding the complex's recent safety measures, tenant screening processes and communication from management.

Cape Girardeau police officers and new Legends managers were present at the meeting to answer questions.

Corp. Richard Couch of Cape Girardeau Police Department said they are still investigating the Jan. 18 shooting incident at Legends, in which one man was injured in a physical altercation with a man carrying a rifle.

"We couldn't find the guy with the gun. No one told us where he went to, other than [telling us] he went into the building," Couch said. "He went into the building, out of camera range, and he vanished. We have information preliminarily that this was a drug deal gone bad."

Cape PD officer have patrolled the Legends property since the incident but stopped patrolling the property as a private security company, 5th Meridian Group, took over. The security company will have an armed officer on the property every night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

5th Meridian Group chief executive officer Michael Allen said they will not patrol during the day because Legends management believes "the majority of the problems are occurring at night." A Jan. 18 statement from Cape PD states the Jan. 18 incident occurred around 2 p.m.

To deter crime during the day, Legends management said they plan to have staff present, including new general manager, Gary Conner, hired Jan. 25. Conner is living on Legends property and plans to remain on the property. Conner said the previous Legends management is still with the company, but in "lesser roles."

As for the Cape PD, Couch said in the past he has "dealt with a different property manager about every six months" at Legends, which may have hurt communication between police and management. Now, Couch thinks the property has solid management that is taking action.

At the forum, multiple residents asked about security cameras and the frequently-broken front gates. Conner said the gates break from cars bumping into them, but management has extra belts in storage to fix the gates.

As for cameras, Conner said they have a camera bank, but there are not cameras everywhere, and they do not "cover every single inch." Conner said he thinks cameras and gates create a "false sense of security."

"What makes [a complex] really secure is having a good community of people who talk and tell each other what is going on," Conner said.