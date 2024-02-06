Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center in 2025

ZZ Top, the iconic Texas rock band known for its blues-infused sound, is set to make a triumphant return to Cape Girardeau after a 25-year hiatus. The band will perform Friday, April 11, at the Show Me Center as part of its "The Elevation Tour".

Known for its dynamic stage presence and signature sound, ZZ Top promises an evening filled with high-energy performances with chart-topping hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” The tour is expected to feature a blend of the band's timeless classics and fresh renditions.