NewsOctober 22, 2024

Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center in 2025

ZZ Top returns to Cape Girardeau after 25 years for "The Elevation Tour" at the Show Me Center on April 11, 2025. Tickets go on sale October 25, 2024. Don't miss this iconic rock event.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
ZZ Top will be coming to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 11, as part of its “The Elevation Tour”. 
ZZ Top will be coming to the Show Me Center on Friday, April 11, as part of its “The Elevation Tour”.  Submitted

ZZ Top, the iconic Texas rock band known for its blues-infused sound, is set to make a triumphant return to Cape Girardeau after a 25-year hiatus. The band will perform Friday, April 11, at the Show Me Center as part of its "The Elevation Tour".

Known for its dynamic stage presence and signature sound, ZZ Top promises an evening filled with high-energy performances with chart-topping hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” The tour is expected to feature a blend of the band's timeless classics and fresh renditions.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.showmecenter.biz or in person at the Show Me Center box office.

For more information, contact Wil Gorman at the Show Me Center at wgorman@semo.edu.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

