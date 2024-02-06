'Legally Blonde Jr.' to take the stage this week

"Legally Blonde Jr." the musical -- featuring an all-children cast and family-friendly storyline -- opens this week as part of the 2018 River Campus Summer Arts Festival.

This particular rendition of "Legally Blonde" is a simplified workshop production, according to stage manager Thomas Gilman and director Holly Lynn, because it will be performed by a younger cast between 10 and 15 years old.

"Legally Blonde Jr." the musical is based on the award-winning Broadway musical and movie and follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Gilman said the cast has been rehearsing for two and a half weeks in preparation for the four performances, the first of which is Friday.

"It's an hour and half show, and it's a lot for kids," he said. "Scenically, we did something really cool," Gilman said. "All the kids drew backgrounds for each scene and we projected them. So those are the kids' drawings behind every scene."

He said it's a difficult children's show, with only having two weeks from the children arriving up to the date of performing. Gilman said it's "been a little bit of a struggle," but is confident the children have "gotten it down."

Thirteen-year-old Genevieve Heinley plays hairstylist Paulette in the production and said she's always been a fan of "Legally Blonde" the movie. She's also not new to the musical.

"I watched it a long time ago, and I really liked it. I did this last year, so that works out because last year I didn't know what we were doing," Heinley said. "This year I found out what it was, and I was like, 'Oh, that's going to be really fun.'"

Heinley said all the people she is working with are nice, helpful and supportive, even when she doesn't get something right the first time.

She knows the concept a little better this time around too, she said, which makes it easier to follow.

Heinley labeled the production as high energy.