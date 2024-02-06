Lee newspaper chain tries to ward off hostile takeover by hedge fund

New York-based Alden said last week it already owned more than 6% of Lee's stock when it offered to buy the rest of the shares for $24 apiece or about $141 million. The plan Lee adopted Wednesday would make it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake in the company.

Lee's chairwoman Mary Junck said the so-called "poison-pill" plan will give the board and investors "the time needed to properly assess the acquisition proposal without undue pressure while also safeguarding shareholders' opportunity to realize the long-term value of their investment in Lee."

Lee owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers, including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska.

Alden has become one of the largest newspaper owners in the country through a series of acquisitions in recent years, including the this year's purchase of Tribune's papers. Along the way, Alden has developed a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs.