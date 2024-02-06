Lee named VP of Advancement, executive director of SEMO foundation

Trudy Lee has been named vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, effective immediately, university president Carlos Vargas announced Wednesday.

Lee began serving in this role as interim following the 2018 retirement of Bill Holland. Her appointment is for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022.

“After carefully considering the future direction of the foundation and consulting with our board of regents, I decided it would be in the best interest of the university to not engage in a search at this time,” Vargas said in the release.

Under Lee’s leadership, the Foundation recently engaged a consulting firm, Grenzebach Glier and Associates (GG+A), to review the human and technological infrastructure in the Division of Advancement. Their report has been received, and several projects have been identified and are currently underway. Completion of most of the projects is expected by 2022, the release stated.

“Trudy is currently reviewing their recommendations, and I believe it would be best for continuity purposes that she oversees these projects successfully to completion,” Vargas said in the release.