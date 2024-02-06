LED lights to be installed over Broadway beginning Monday

New street lighting on Broadway will be installed starting Monday, according to a city official.

The new LED street lighting will be installed between Pacific and Spanish streets on Broadwayï¿½s westbound lane, and work is expected to last between one and two weeks, depending on weather and work, a city news release stated.

Westbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone at each block, said public works traffic operations manager Andrew Stone. Eastbound travel and parking will not be affected, Stone said in the release.

Traffic moves Friday night on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

City officials moved in December to brighten Broadway, after complaints from the public the lights suspended over the middle of the street leave the sidewalks and areas along the edge of the street in darkness, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner had said the city plans to replace 58 light bulbs with LEDs at an estimated cost of $100,000.

Mehner said transportation trust fund sales tax money will be used to pay for the project.