NewsJune 8, 2018
LED lights to be installed over Broadway beginning Monday
New street lighting on Broadway will be installed starting Monday, according to a city official. The new LED street lighting will be installed between Pacific and Spanish streets on Broadwayï¿½s westbound lane, and work is expected to last between one and two weeks, depending on weather and work, a city news release stated...
Marybeth Niederkorn
Traffic moves Friday night on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The lighting will be replaced beginning Monday.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

New street lighting on Broadway will be installed starting Monday, according to a city official.

The new LED street lighting will be installed between Pacific and Spanish streets on Broadwayï¿½s westbound lane, and work is expected to last between one and two weeks, depending on weather and work, a city news release stated.

Westbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone at each block, said public works traffic operations manager Andrew Stone. Eastbound travel and parking will not be affected, Stone said in the release.

Traffic moves Friday night on Broadway in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

City officials moved in December to brighten Broadway, after complaints from the public the lights suspended over the middle of the street leave the sidewalks and areas along the edge of the street in darkness, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner had said the city plans to replace 58 light bulbs with LEDs at an estimated cost of $100,000.

Mehner said transportation trust fund sales tax money will be used to pay for the project.

Cotner Electric Co. submitted the low bid of just more than $94,000 in February, according to city documents.

The Broadway redesign from Water to Pacific streets was completed in 2012, and included the streetlights, city officials said.

Mehner previously said the LED lights should make a noticeable improvement over the existing lighting.

Former mayor Harry Rediger had said the Broadway lights as originally installed were ï¿½entirely adequate for the design.ï¿½

He said city officials decided to improve the lighting to address the publicï¿½s desire for a brighter Broadway corridor.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

