Leaving the water behind

Rich Lehman, of the U.S. Coast Guard, carries Izayah Gilbert, 7, a resident of trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, next to Aubrey Walters, 15, also a trailer park resident, as members of the trailer park evacuate the area Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Cape Girardeau. "We have nowhere to really turn," trailer park resident Brandi Walters said. "I have a couple friends that is willing to open their home to us." Walters, who lives with her daughter and boyfriend, said they are staying with friends Tuesday night. In response to area flooding, a new American Red Cross shelter opened Tuesday at Spark Ministries Church at 40842 Illinois Route 3 in McClure, Illinois, according to a news release from American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. Those coming to the shelter should bring: a few days worth of clothing, bedding including pillows and blankets, toiletries, essential medication and items for children. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian