Southeast Missouri Pets unveiled its Leaves of Love sculpture Sunday, Jan. 22, at its adoption shelter, 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. The sculpture, made of construction rebar, honors donors who have given $1,000 or more toward retiring the mortgage on the organization's $3.4 million building. From left, Vickie Bollinger, sculptor; Charlotte Boyce Craig, chairwoman of SEMO Pets Board of Directors; Jenn Farmer, SEMO Pets executive director; and Karen Honaas, SEMO Pets board member. Jeff Long