All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 15, 2023

Leather Tooling Workshop this weekend at Crisp Museum

It is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older. Attendees will be introduced to basic leather tooling skills by Gary Tyler. The skills involve wetting and hammering a design with a metal die into a leather coaster. Each guest will be able to make two coasters using various tools to make different patterns and designs...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

It is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older.

Attendees will be introduced to basic leather tooling skills by Gary Tyler. The skills involve wetting and hammering a design with a metal die into a leather coaster. Each guest will be able to make two coasters using various tools to make different patterns and designs.

Participants will need to preregister by Saturday, in-person or by going to the Crisp Museum's event page on website at www.semo.edu/museum. Each attendee is only allowed to attend one workshop; each workshop has a capacity of eight seats.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All supplies needed will be provided.

There will be a $5 fee for the general public, with free admission for those in the Southeast Missouri State University community.

Crisp Museum is at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, inside the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

More more information, email the museum at museum@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2260.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy