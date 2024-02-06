Leather Tooling Workshop this weekend at Crisp Museum

It is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older.
Attendees will be introduced to basic leather tooling skills by Gary Tyler. The skills involve wetting and hammering a design with a metal die into a leather coaster. Each guest will be able to make two coasters using various tools to make different patterns and designs.
Participants will need to preregister by Saturday, in-person or by going to the Crisp Museum's event page on website at www.semo.edu/museum. Each attendee is only allowed to attend one workshop; each workshop has a capacity of eight seats.
All supplies needed will be provided.
There will be a $5 fee for the general public, with free admission for those in the Southeast Missouri State University community.
Crisp Museum is at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, inside the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
More more information, email the museum at museum@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2260.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.