Leather Tooling Workshop this weekend at Crisp Museum

It is never too late to learn something new. Crisp Museum will host a Leather Tooling Workshop on Saturday, Feb 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. The workshops will run from 1 to 4 p.m. both days, and is open to anyone age 12 and older.

Attendees will be introduced to basic leather tooling skills by Gary Tyler. The skills involve wetting and hammering a design with a metal die into a leather coaster. Each guest will be able to make two coasters using various tools to make different patterns and designs.

Participants will need to preregister by Saturday, in-person or by going to the Crisp Museum's event page on website at www.semo.edu/museum. Each attendee is only allowed to attend one workshop; each workshop has a capacity of eight seats.