NewsSeptember 26, 2020

Learning remotely: Eight kids, two parents get the job done

When trying to decide if she should have all of her eight children learn remotely this school year, Stay-at-Home Mom Renata Kallmbah said she asked herself, "Could I handle this?" According to Kallmbah, she is able to get it done with lots of patience...

Sarah Yenesel
The youngest children of the Kallambah household stay close to their mother so she can supervise and help them while they learn remotely at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
The youngest children of the Kallambah household stay close to their mother so she can supervise and help them while they learn remotely at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

When trying to decide if she should have all of her eight children learn remotely this school year, Stay-at-Home Mom Renata Kallmbah said she asked herself, "Could I handle this?"

According to Kallmbah, she is able to get it done with lots of patience.

Kallmbah sits at a table with two of her youngest on either side, and the other "little ones" close by. She supervises them to see if they are paying attention and makes sure they are on schedule while helping the other children as well.

She has found that her older children are more independent with their school work and even help their younger siblings in their free time.

Kallmbah's children are in kindergarten and first, second, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades within the Cape Girardeau Public School District. They are learning through "Tigers@Home," the online learning system in the district that was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cape Schools currently have the option of sending students to school for in-person learning or to learn remotely online. Kallmbah chose to keep her children at home because of coronavirus concerns and wants to avoid anyone in the family from becoming sick. The family plans to eventually evaluate if they want to return to in-person instruction in January.

Center, Austin Parker helps his daughter, Aja, 6, right, write in her school journal at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. "This is like us going to school again, Parker said about remote learning in regards to the technology and new teaching methods.
Center, Austin Parker helps his daughter, Aja, 6, right, write in her school journal at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. "This is like us going to school again, Parker said about remote learning in regards to the technology and new teaching methods.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Since they were able to understand how remote learning works at the end of the last school year, Kallmbah said that it has made learning online easier this school year.

Even with a better understanding of online programs and a schedule set, "It can get so hectic that I forget a Zoom [meeting]," Kallmbah said.

When she feels overwhelmed because the children are not paying attention or doing their work, she calls father and guardian, Austin Parker.

Parker said it's not easy, but some days go well.

Right, Alexia, 7, counts on her fingers to do her math work with help from her sister, Iynata, 13, at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Right, Alexia, 7, counts on her fingers to do her math work with help from her sister, Iynata, 13, at their home in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

"I really miss the peace and quiet," Parker said.

Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
