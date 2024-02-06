Learning remotely: Eight kids, two parents get the job done

When trying to decide if she should have all of her eight children learn remotely this school year, Stay-at-Home Mom Renata Kallmbah said she asked herself, "Could I handle this?"

According to Kallmbah, she is able to get it done with lots of patience.

Kallmbah sits at a table with two of her youngest on either side, and the other "little ones" close by. She supervises them to see if they are paying attention and makes sure they are on schedule while helping the other children as well.

She has found that her older children are more independent with their school work and even help their younger siblings in their free time.

Kallmbah's children are in kindergarten and first, second, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades within the Cape Girardeau Public School District. They are learning through "Tigers@Home," the online learning system in the district that was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cape Schools currently have the option of sending students to school for in-person learning or to learn remotely online. Kallmbah chose to keep her children at home because of coronavirus concerns and wants to avoid anyone in the family from becoming sick. The family plans to eventually evaluate if they want to return to in-person instruction in January.