NewsAugust 20, 2022
Learning briefs 8-21-22
Megan Smith of Jackson was named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. The following students graduated with academic distinction from Missouri State University in spring 2022...

Named to dean's list

Megan Smith of Jackson was named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Local students graduate with distinction

The following students graduated with academic distinction from Missouri State University in spring 2022.

Altenburg, Missouri

  • Kara Steffens graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Cape Girardeau

  • Belle Delacruz graduated with a Master of Professional Studies.
  • Brittany Nation graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Educational Technology.
  • Anna Tiemann graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Entertainment Management, Cum Laude in the Honors College.
  • Alexis Welter graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, Magna Cum Laude.
  • Amy Wibbenmeyer graduated with a Master of Science in Education, Secondary Education.

Jackson

  • Allison Weston graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Cum Laude.

Perryville, Missouri

  • Kayla Seabaugh graduated with a Master of Arts, Writing.

Sikeston, Missouri

  • Abigail Vaught graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude.
Local News

