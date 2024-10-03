Learning briefs 8-21-22

Named to dean's list

Megan Smith of Jackson was named to the Spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. To be eligible, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Local students graduate with distinction

The following students graduated with academic distinction from Missouri State University in spring 2022.

Altenburg, Missouri

Kara Steffens graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

Cape Girardeau