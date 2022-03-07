Learning briefs 7-3-22

The following students graduated with honors from Missouri S&T University in May.
Cape Girardeau: Benjamin Fassler, master of sicence in engineering management
Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade Long, magna cum laude
Perryville, Missouri: Blake Hennemann cum laude (2).
Sikeston, Missouri: Sarah thornton, summa cum laude.
Maddi Althenthal of Marble Hill, Missouri, was named the Spring 2022 dean's list at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
