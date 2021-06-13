Learning briefs 6-13-21

Katelyn Fehr of Jackson.

Jacklyn Verseman of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Austin Peay University Dean's List for academic achievement during Spring 2021. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Iowa's president's list for the 2021 Spring semester. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.