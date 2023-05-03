Learning briefs 3-5-23

The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list. Aubrey Wheeler of Sikeston, Missouri; Anthony Lanzotti of Cape Girardea Marissa Cooper of Perryville, Missouri; and Avery Johnson of Sikeston.

