Learning briefs 3-5-23

Students named to dean's lists
The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list. Aubrey Wheeler of Sikeston, Missouri; Anthony Lanzotti of Cape Girardea Marissa Cooper of Perryville, Missouri; and Avery Johnson of Sikeston.
The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 chancellor's list. Lilly Derow of Jackson; Maggie Eby of Sikeston, Missouri; Maggie Grimm of Cape Girardeau; Isabelle McGill of Sikeston; Riley O'Neal of Jackson; Abigail Umfleet of Scott City; Caroline Rivenburgh of Jackson, Tyler Webb of Jackson and Chloe Bergman of Perryville, Missouri.