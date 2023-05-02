All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2023

Learning briefs 2-5-23

n The following students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri: Advance, Missouri: Addie Lynn Nichols. Altenburg, Missouri: Dylan Anthony Holt. Cape Girardeau: Abigail P. Michael, Lucas David Moll, Tambria N. Wilson...

Students receive academic achievement

  • The following students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri:

Advance, Missouri: Addie Lynn Nichols.

Altenburg, Missouri: Dylan Anthony Holt.

Cape Girardeau: Abigail P. Michael, Lucas David Moll, Tambria N. Wilson.

Chaffee, Missouri: Carlie Reigh Milz.

Delta: Ashley Nicolle Anglin.

Frohna, Missouri: Josie Lynn Roth.

Jackson: Rachel Marie Margrabe, Renea Michele Schnurbusch, Seth Dale Waters.

Oak Ridge: Logan Joshua DeWitt.

Oran, Missouri: Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Tiffany Lyn Winter.

Patton, Missouri: Tierney Grace Toombs.

Perryville, Missouri: Brooke Lynn Komoromi, Sierra Jean McAlister.

Scott City: Megan Elizabeth Flowers.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Tiffany Brooke Hardin, Aunna Leah Stone, Audrey Jane Vogel.

  • Sydney Gartman of Cape Girardeau was named to the Albion College fall dean's list. Albion College is located in Albion, Michigan.
  • The following students were named to the fall semester president's list at Mississippi State University.

Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Emma Marshall.

Jackson: Alison Duckworth, Taylor Goodson, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Noah Uhrhan, Olivia Ward, Nolan Dry, Garrett Gannon.

Sikeston, Missouri: Shelby Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward, Max Worth.

  • The following students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Mississippi State University.

Jackson: Landon Carlton, Scout Pettit

Sikeston, Missouri: Emma Jones, Hayden Alcorn, Clark Steward.

  • Morgan Hankins of Benton, Missouri, was named to the fall semester dean's list at Freed-Hademan University in Henderson, Tennessee.
