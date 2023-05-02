Learning briefs 2-5-23

Advance, Missouri: Addie Lynn Nichols.
Altenburg, Missouri: Dylan Anthony Holt.
Cape Girardeau: Abigail P. Michael, Lucas David Moll, Tambria N. Wilson.
Chaffee, Missouri: Carlie Reigh Milz.
Delta: Ashley Nicolle Anglin.
Frohna, Missouri: Josie Lynn Roth.
Jackson: Rachel Marie Margrabe, Renea Michele Schnurbusch, Seth Dale Waters.
Oak Ridge: Logan Joshua DeWitt.
Oran, Missouri: Aubrey Reese Calhoun, Tiffany Lyn Winter.
Patton, Missouri: Tierney Grace Toombs.
Perryville, Missouri: Brooke Lynn Komoromi, Sierra Jean McAlister.
Scott City: Megan Elizabeth Flowers.
Sikeston, Missouri: Shannon Lynn Coburn, Tiffany Brooke Hardin, Aunna Leah Stone, Audrey Jane Vogel.
Cape Girardeau: Mary Young, Emma Marshall.
Jackson: Alison Duckworth, Taylor Goodson, Piper Guilliams, Brooke Thompson, Noah Uhrhan, Olivia Ward, Nolan Dry, Garrett Gannon.
Sikeston, Missouri: Shelby Hodgkiss, Isabella Steward, Max Worth.
Jackson: Landon Carlton, Scout Pettit
Sikeston, Missouri: Emma Jones, Hayden Alcorn, Clark Steward.
