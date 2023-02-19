All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 18, 2023
Learning briefs 2-19-23
The following students graduated with honors from Missouri University of Science and Technology for the fall 2022 semester. Jackson: George Kietzer, cume laude; Ashley Pittman, magna cum laude. Perryville, Missouri: Tyler Monier, master of science; Rachel Sutterer, master of science...

Missouri S&T academic distinction

The following students graduated with honors from Missouri University of Science and Technology for the fall 2022 semester.

Jackson: George Kietzer, cume laude; Ashley Pittman, magna cum laude.

Perryville, Missouri: Tyler Monier, master of science; Rachel Sutterer, master of science.

The following students were named to the honor list for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Altenburg, Missouri: Gavin Boehme; Brock Engert.

Benton, Missouri; Grayson Brewer.

Cape Girardeau: Megan Benkendorf, Alexander Buerck, Tyler Gibbs, Ethan Mcmillan, Seth Sievers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chaffee, Missouri: Seth Fraser, Trey Schreckenberg.

Jackson: Austin Arnzen, Austin Buck, Ean Buffington, Sean Cheney, Nolan Chrusciel, Caleb Craft, Luis Deloria, Simon Edmunds, Tate Friedrich, Noel Keran, Rhet Liley, Connor McConnell, Luke Mirly, Graeme Moore, Delaney Pipkin, Ashley Pittman, Noah Sparks, Evan Stephens, Dylan Weber, Carson Williams, Matthew Wydra.

Leopold, Missouri: Wade Arnzen.Marble Hill, Missouri: Ethan Harris, Samuel Horrell.

Perryville, Missouri: Jada Ayars, Garrett Dobbelare, Colby Hager, Paige Hornberger, Isaac Layton, Lucas Schilling, Andy Truong, Connor Warren.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Mungle.

Sikeston, Missouri: Gary McClain, Jacob Ott, Cooper Wooley.

Missouri State academic distinction

The following students graduated with honors from Missouri State University for the fall 2022 semester.

Taylor Cissell of Perryville, Missouri, master of occupational therapy; Logan LeGrand of Altenburg, Missouri, earned a master of occupational therapy; Lauren McClanahan of Cape Girardeau earned a master of science; Rachel Zimmerman of Jackson earned a master of arts.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy