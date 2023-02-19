Learning briefs 2-19-23

The following students graduated with honors from Missouri University of Science and Technology for the fall 2022 semester.
Jackson: George Kietzer, cume laude; Ashley Pittman, magna cum laude.
Perryville, Missouri: Tyler Monier, master of science; Rachel Sutterer, master of science.
The following students were named to the honor list for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Altenburg, Missouri: Gavin Boehme; Brock Engert.
Benton, Missouri; Grayson Brewer.
Cape Girardeau: Megan Benkendorf, Alexander Buerck, Tyler Gibbs, Ethan Mcmillan, Seth Sievers.
Chaffee, Missouri: Seth Fraser, Trey Schreckenberg.
Jackson: Austin Arnzen, Austin Buck, Ean Buffington, Sean Cheney, Nolan Chrusciel, Caleb Craft, Luis Deloria, Simon Edmunds, Tate Friedrich, Noel Keran, Rhet Liley, Connor McConnell, Luke Mirly, Graeme Moore, Delaney Pipkin, Ashley Pittman, Noah Sparks, Evan Stephens, Dylan Weber, Carson Williams, Matthew Wydra.
Leopold, Missouri: Wade Arnzen.Marble Hill, Missouri: Ethan Harris, Samuel Horrell.
Perryville, Missouri: Jada Ayars, Garrett Dobbelare, Colby Hager, Paige Hornberger, Isaac Layton, Lucas Schilling, Andy Truong, Connor Warren.
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Mungle.
Sikeston, Missouri: Gary McClain, Jacob Ott, Cooper Wooley.
The following students graduated with honors from Missouri State University for the fall 2022 semester.
Taylor Cissell of Perryville, Missouri, master of occupational therapy; Logan LeGrand of Altenburg, Missouri, earned a master of occupational therapy; Lauren McClanahan of Cape Girardeau earned a master of science; Rachel Zimmerman of Jackson earned a master of arts.