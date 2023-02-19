Learning briefs 2-19-23

Missouri S&T academic distinction

The following students graduated with honors from Missouri University of Science and Technology for the fall 2022 semester.

Jackson: George Kietzer, cume laude; Ashley Pittman, magna cum laude.

Perryville, Missouri: Tyler Monier, master of science; Rachel Sutterer, master of science.

The following students were named to the honor list for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Altenburg, Missouri: Gavin Boehme; Brock Engert.

Benton, Missouri; Grayson Brewer.

Cape Girardeau: Megan Benkendorf, Alexander Buerck, Tyler Gibbs, Ethan Mcmillan, Seth Sievers.