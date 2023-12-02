Learning briefs 2-12-23

n Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, announces the dean's list for the fall semester: Abbie Reece of Cape Girardeau; Micah Weisbrod of Jackson; Lila Eckert of Sikeston, Missouri. n George Smirl of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall semester dean's list at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa...
Students named to dean's list
Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, announces the dean's list for the fall semester: Abbie Reece of Cape Girardeau; Micah Weisbrod of Jackson; Lila Eckert of Sikeston, Missouri.
George Smirl of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall semester dean's list at University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.
Jimmy Brown of Oran, Missouri, and Kelsie Anderson, Austin Branch and Veyonce Fullwood of Sikeston, Missouri, were named to the fall dean's list at Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City, Missouri.