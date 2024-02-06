Learning briefs 1-22-23

n Autumn Stephens of Jackson was named to the fall semester president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. n Dayton Strattman of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall semester dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois...
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Students receive academic distinction
Autumn Stephens of Jackson was named to the fall semester president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Dayton Strattman of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall semester dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Camryn Self of Sikeston, Missouri; Claudia Kern of Sikeston; and Jasmine Owens of Jackson were named to the fall semester dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Allison Glass of Leopold, Missouri; Baylor Long of Marble Hill, Missouri; Mallorie Miles of Marble Hill; Brookelynn Shell of Marble Hill; Timothy Sloan of Marble Hill; Elizabeth Raines of Whitewater; Bailey Beussink of Cape Girardeau; Dylan Brott of Jackson; Kaitlin Bruns of Jackson; Alyssa Cartier of Jackson; Sophia Crabtree of Jackson; Parker Fisher of Jackson; Lauren Gast of Jackson; Jane Heisserer of Jackson; Ashlynn Henry of Burfordville; Emily Hermann of Cape Girardeau; Lily Hoffman of Jackson; Audrey Jaco of Jackson; Kaitlin Koenig of Jackson; Lauren Landewee of Cape Girardeau; Lindsey Landewee of Cape Girardeau; J'myn Nabors of Cape Girardeau; Elizabeth Raines of Whitewater;Laura Santana of Cape Girardeau; Molly Sellers of Jackson; Skyler Soto of Cape Girardeau; Montana Stoner of Jackson; Ares Todd of Jackson; Maggie Todd of Jackson; Cammy Soto of Cape Girardeau; Gracie Stricker of Cape Girardeau; Emily Williamsen of Cape Girardeau; Katie Hampton of Sikeston, Missouri; Macy Robison of Sikeston; Mallory Clifton of Perryville, Missouri; Carter Dix of Perryville; Katie Roth of Perryville; Elaina Pingel of Perryville; Kiera Stanley of Perryville; Josiah Degen of Sikeston; Madison Dill of Sikeston; Alexander Ellis of Sikeston; Shannon Jones of Sikeston; Grace Landewee of Scott City; Spencer Williams of Sikeston; Miranda Witt of Sikeston; Georgia Wright of Sikeston; Molly Bogle of Sikeston; Brittany Bryars of Sikeston were named to the fall semester dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Jordan Maxton of Cape Girardeau and Elizabeth Plunkett of Perryville, Missouri, were named to the fall semester dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.