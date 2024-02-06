Andy Chronister spent the first several months of 2020 listening and re-listening to the classic music of Bill Withers, an R&B pioneer in the 1970s and 1980s whose standout songs include "Ain't No Sunshine," "Grandma's Hands," "Lovely Day," and "Lean on Me."

When news of Withers' death came in early April, Chronister said, he was moved to create a tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter -- a good fit, as he is active in the choir at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, and spent 25 years of his life in the field of video production.

That choir involvement had brought him together with Brodrick Twiggs, a musician and Cape Central High School graduate who has worked closely with musician Mike Dumey and performed for more than a decade.

"I love music," Chronister said.

Chronister is the unmanned aircraft systems (drone) program coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University, and is doing what he can remotely for the remainder of the semester, he said.

"We make the best of what we have," Chronister said.

"About 6 months ago, a friend had posted a link to the Bill Withers song 'Lovely Day,'" Chronister said. "I listened to it quite a bit."

Chronister said Withers' story impressed him and stuck with him. Withers was "an extremely talented and successful guy," Chronister said, who had worked in aviation and in a factory setting, former military, who became a successful musician and walked away from it because he'd accomplished what he'd wanted to do, and was disillusioned with the music industry.

"My first thought when I heard he'd passed away was, I would love to record something and put it online, because of COVID-19 and people being locked inside," Chronister said. "'Lean on Me' is an uplifting song, and I immediately thought of Brodrick."

Twiggs said he was immediately and enthusiastically on board when Chronister contacted him with the idea.