Andy Chronister spent the first several months of 2020 listening and re-listening to the classic music of Bill Withers, an R&B pioneer in the 1970s and 1980s whose standout songs include "Ain't No Sunshine," "Grandma's Hands," "Lovely Day," and "Lean on Me."
When news of Withers' death came in early April, Chronister said, he was moved to create a tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter -- a good fit, as he is active in the choir at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, and spent 25 years of his life in the field of video production.
That choir involvement had brought him together with Brodrick Twiggs, a musician and Cape Central High School graduate who has worked closely with musician Mike Dumey and performed for more than a decade.
"I love music," Chronister said.
Chronister is the unmanned aircraft systems (drone) program coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University, and is doing what he can remotely for the remainder of the semester, he said.
"We make the best of what we have," Chronister said.
"About 6 months ago, a friend had posted a link to the Bill Withers song 'Lovely Day,'" Chronister said. "I listened to it quite a bit."
Chronister said Withers' story impressed him and stuck with him. Withers was "an extremely talented and successful guy," Chronister said, who had worked in aviation and in a factory setting, former military, who became a successful musician and walked away from it because he'd accomplished what he'd wanted to do, and was disillusioned with the music industry.
"My first thought when I heard he'd passed away was, I would love to record something and put it online, because of COVID-19 and people being locked inside," Chronister said. "'Lean on Me' is an uplifting song, and I immediately thought of Brodrick."
Twiggs said he was immediately and enthusiastically on board when Chronister contacted him with the idea.
Twiggs recorded the piano track, he said, and sent that to Chronister for the first vocal track.
Then Twiggs recorded his own vocal contribution, and the two brought Twiggs' friend, Melissa Harrell, in Texas, on board for a third voice to round out the collaboration.
Chronister used his video editing ability to piece together six or seven tracks recorded at different times by the musicians, and he synced up the vocal tracks, put a video behind it, and had a finished product: simple, yet effective.
Chronister played guitar and added some percussive elements, he said, at Twiggs' suggestion.
"He's such a great showman," Chronister said of Twiggs.
For his part, Twiggs said, this project is deeply meaningful to him. "I think, a song like this, when there is so much uncertainty and anxiety, a lot of people are scared," Twiggs said. "I think it's a much needed comfort to put music, art, out there to give people whatever comfort or hope we can."
The challenge, Twiggs said, was singing together without singing together.
"I don't listen to Andy or Melissa as I'm singing," Twiggs said. "I have to hope it sounds good, that we have the same rhythm."
But, Twiggs said, the illusion is that the group is together.
"For those who are feeling really sad, scared, depressed, just look for ways to stay encouraged," Twiggs said. "As long as you're doing what you love, whether that's art, cooking, or drawing inspiration from others online, it's important to stay positive. We are going to get through this and come back with so much more."
"If you put your mind to it, there are still ways we can get together and do things that are beautiful, fun, creative, enjoyable," Chronister said. "There are still ways to enjoy, even when times seem a little bit bleak."
