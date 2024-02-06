Leadership Jackson changing name, direction

A new direction for Leadership Jackson includes more professional development training, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce director Brian Gerau said.

Gerau said even the name is changing — from Leadership Jackson to Jackson Leadership and Development.

That’s the result of feedback from graduates who said they’d like more of a focus on developing businesses internally, Gerau said.

The course has been held for about 20 to 25 professional leaders in the area about 10 times, Gerau said. The group meets monthly for a full day, and each session has a theme.

The first month, the class meets elected officials, Gerau said. Participants meet the county commission members, mayor, sheriff, police and fire chief — any type of elected official, Gerau said, he tries to incorporate them.

Gerau said each successive session focuses on another aspect of the Jackson community to give participants some insight into the climate of Jackson and the people who make the city work.

Field trips, panel discussions, presentations and experiences help participants learn more about the city’s opportunities, needs and resources, Gerau said.

“It’s a good way to market one’s business and meet new people you may not have had the opportunity to spend quality time with before,” Gerau said of the class.

For this year’s class series, Gerau said he reached out to Jeff and Tracey Glenn of GlennView Strategies in Cape Girardeau to provide some professional development.

“We’ll do some professional-development courses in the morning before we kick off the leadership tours,” Gerau said, adding the courses incorporate the John C. Maxwell approach and will involve training on communication, delegation and several other key topics to help business leaders be successful.