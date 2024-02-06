Leadership Jackson changing name, direction

A new direction for Leadership Jackson includes more professional development training, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce director Brian Gerau said.
Gerau said even the name is changing — from Leadership Jackson to Jackson Leadership and Development.
That’s the result of feedback from graduates who said they’d like more of a focus on developing businesses internally, Gerau said.
The course has been held for about 20 to 25 professional leaders in the area about 10 times, Gerau said. The group meets monthly for a full day, and each session has a theme.
The first month, the class meets elected officials, Gerau said. Participants meet the county commission members, mayor, sheriff, police and fire chief — any type of elected official, Gerau said, he tries to incorporate them.
Gerau said each successive session focuses on another aspect of the Jackson community to give participants some insight into the climate of Jackson and the people who make the city work.
Field trips, panel discussions, presentations and experiences help participants learn more about the city’s opportunities, needs and resources, Gerau said.
“It’s a good way to market one’s business and meet new people you may not have had the opportunity to spend quality time with before,” Gerau said of the class.
For this year’s class series, Gerau said he reached out to Jeff and Tracey Glenn of GlennView Strategies in Cape Girardeau to provide some professional development.
“We’ll do some professional-development courses in the morning before we kick off the leadership tours,” Gerau said, adding the courses incorporate the John C. Maxwell approach and will involve training on communication, delegation and several other key topics to help business leaders be successful.
“There are great lessons to be learned,” Gerau said.
Gerau, who is a graduate of Leadership Jackson, Leadership Missouri and Leadership Columbia, said he’s seen the ins and outs of leadership courses.
“I’m a firm believer in the people you meet and keep strong connections with,” he said. “You really learn a lot about your area.”
Gerau said he appreciates the opportunity to take people behind the scenes of Jackson.
“If you just walk into Procter & Gamble or Mondi, Rubbermaid, you’ll get into the waiting area, but we take people on a floor tour,” Gerau said, where participants meet the workers and floor managers.
“It gives people a general idea how big these places are and what it takes to run these huge organizations,” Gerau said. “People will leave saying, ‘Man, I had no idea.’ When they say that, we’ve done our job.”
The eight sessions meet the third Wednesday of each month from February to September. Those interested in learning more or signing up may call the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at (573) 243-8131.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
125 E. Main St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.