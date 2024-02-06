Leadership Cape project ideas for fun, profit

Whatï¿½s fun to do in Cape Girardeau? Plenty, but that didnï¿½t stop participants in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerceï¿½s Leadership Cape program from coming up with some innovative, challenging ï¿½ and hypothetical ï¿½ projects that would create destinations in the city.

Each team of participants gave a presentation at the chamberï¿½s monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday morning at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Teams were encouraged to create a project to learn about the planning process, said Kim Voelker, vice president of community development with the chamber.

Presentations were: