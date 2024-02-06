All sections
NewsMay 5, 2018

Leadership Cape project ideas for fun, profit

Whatï¿½s fun to do in Cape Girardeau? Plenty, but that didnï¿½t stop participants in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerceï¿½s Leadership Cape program from coming up with some innovative, challenging ï¿½ and hypothetical ï¿½ projects that would create destinations in the city...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Whatï¿½s fun to do in Cape Girardeau? Plenty, but that didnï¿½t stop participants in the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerceï¿½s Leadership Cape program from coming up with some innovative, challenging ï¿½ and hypothetical ï¿½ projects that would create destinations in the city.

Each team of participants gave a presentation at the chamberï¿½s monthly First Friday Coffee event Friday morning at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Teams were encouraged to create a project to learn about the planning process, said Kim Voelker, vice president of community development with the chamber.

Presentations were:

  • Rollinï¿½ on the River music festival, a one-day event to be held at Arena Park, inviting bands of all genres, family-friendly, with activities and food vendors.
  • Harmony Parc, a development on land between Isle Casino and downtown Cape Girardeau, including more than 450 parking spots, retail space, green space, a restaurant with patio.
  • Agricultural Innovation Center, a facility dedicated to showcasing Southeast Missouriï¿½s rich agricultural history and providing education and collaboration space for agricultural leaders, producers and consumers.
  • On the Green, an open-air development on the riverfront between Isle Casino and downtown Cape Girardeau, which would include an amphitheater, open green space for activities, including concerts, movies on the lawn, weddings, seasonal events, a farmers market.
  • The Play Station, an indoor arena with family fun activities, including bumper cars, go-carts, laser tag and an arcade, to give parents and children the opportunity to play together and get out from behind their screens, as well as rejuvenate a vacant building.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

220 N. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

777 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
