NewsSeptember 9, 2023
Leadership Cape presents 2023 project ideas
Five "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee. Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number of ideas generated by participants of the program have come to fruition over the years. A dog park established in 2013 and Discovery Playhouse, launched in 2010, are two examples of LC team-developed ideas that became reality...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Three persons on a Leadership Cape team were among those who presented an idea Friday, Sept. 8, to establish a 5K Walk/Run for Cape Girardeau Police Foundation, supporting the police department's co-responder unit. From left, Joe Callahan of SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott counties; Dr. Shannon Farris, a clinical psychologist with Cape Police; and Haley Taylor of Bold Marketing. A total of five projects were presented during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.
Three persons on a Leadership Cape team were among those who presented an idea Friday, Sept. 8, to establish a 5K Walk/Run for Cape Girardeau Police Foundation, supporting the police department's co-responder unit. From left, Joe Callahan of SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau & Scott counties; Dr. Shannon Farris, a clinical psychologist with Cape Police; and Haley Taylor of Bold Marketing. A total of five projects were presented during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center.

Five "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee.

Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number of ideas generated by participants of the program have come to fruition over the years. A dog park established in 2013 and Discovery Playhouse, launched in 2010, are two examples of LC team-developed ideas that became reality.

The latest ideas were products of a months-long team building exercise by five squads and were aired before a well-attended crowd at Century Casino Event Center.

2023 ideas

Members of the 2023 Leadership Cape class are seen Friday, Sept. 8, after making five presentations at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center. Leadership Cape, a months-long team building experience, was originally launched in 1985.
Members of the 2023 Leadership Cape class are seen Friday, Sept. 8, after making five presentations at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center. Leadership Cape, a months-long team building experience, was originally launched in 1985.
Members of the 2023 Leadership Cape class are seen Friday, Sept. 8, after making five presentations at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center. Leadership Cape, a months-long team building experience, was originally launched in 1985.
Members of the 2023 Leadership Cape class are seen Friday, Sept. 8, after making five presentations at Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Event Center. Leadership Cape, a months-long team building experience, was originally launched in 1985.Jeff Long
  • Funtastic Learning Center, a children's museum billed as a potential "economic engine".
  • Cape Girardeau Police Foundation 5K Walk/Run, with proceeds to benefit City of Cape Girardeau Police Department's co-responder unit.
  • Veteran Appreciation Project, designed to honor those who served the military through banners displayed throughout Cape Girardeau.
  • Safe Exchange Zones, designed to establish well-lit areas with surveillance cameras to allow legal "exchanges" of goods to be done safely. One such "zone" already exists at Cape Girardeau police headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • Accessibility Advisory Board, to be established within the city of Cape Girardeau to help officials make accessibility improvements.

Whitney Quick, vice president of programs and leadership development for Cape Chamber, said applications will be available starting in December for spots in the 2024 Leadership Cape class.

According to the chamber's website, capechamber.com, nearly 500 community leaders have participated in Leadership Cape since its inception.

