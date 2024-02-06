Leadership Cape presents 2023 project ideas

Five "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee.

Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number of ideas generated by participants of the program have come to fruition over the years. A dog park established in 2013 and Discovery Playhouse, launched in 2010, are two examples of LC team-developed ideas that became reality.

The latest ideas were products of a months-long team building exercise by five squads and were aired before a well-attended crowd at Century Casino Event Center.