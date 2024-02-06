The Cape Girardeau community could benefit from a Beats on the Bank downtown music festival, a rooftop restaurant and event center with a “skybridge,” Southeast Missouri State University Rowdy mascot fundraising statues, a fusion culinary center and a mentoring program.

Those are the conclusions of five teams of participants from the 2017 Leadership Cape class. The leadership program is offered by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The projects are one aspect of the Leadership Cape program, intended to give participants experience working in groups with different personalities and talents.

The five teams presented their ideas at the chamber’s First Friday Coffee at the Isle Casino Cape

Girardeau Event Center. The presentations included video segments.

The In Vino Veritas team proposed a new, weekend downtown music festival that could draw visitors to the city’s riverfront. It would feature a number of bands, including a featured entertainer. The featured band would perform on a Mississippi River barge stage, the team said.

The team suggested a music festival could be held in 2018. Revenue from the festival would be shared with “downtown stakeholders,” team member Kara Gendron said.

Cape Girardeau once had a summer Riverfest, she said, adding it is time to bring a new music festival to the area.

Team Skyview proposed construction of a “skybridge” connecting two historic downtown buildings — the Marquette Tower, which has been renovated into office space, and the H-H Building, which is being converted into a Marriott hotel.

In addition to the enclosed pedestrian walkway linking the two buildings, the team proposed construction of a “Solaris Event Center” atop the Marquette Tower with glass, retractable walls, a restaurant area, a place for bands to perform and an elevated dance floor.

The team said the event center could host private events such as weddings and corporate meetings, as well as provide fine dining. It could handle everything from a 500-guest event to an intimate party for two, team members said.

The Gettin’ Rowdy team proposed a project to raise money for local charities and Southeast Missouri State University. The school’s RedHawk team mascot and several members of the Sundancers spirit group made an appearance at Friday’s gathering.