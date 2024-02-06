Leadership Cape 2022 presentations lean toward sports

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee featured the 2022 Leadership Cape class, and more than half of the presentations made at Century Casino Cape Girardeau's Event Center were sports-themed.

Leadership Cape, founded by the Chamber in 1985, annually presents visionary project ideas before Chamber members.

Some of the ideas actually become reality, such as Discovery Playhouse at 502 Broadway, which began as a 2006 Leadership Cape project.

Five new ideas were presented Friday: