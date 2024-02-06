Leaders We Lost in 2023: Zachary G. Esparza

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Zachary Esparza

A helicopter crash took the life of Jackson resident Zachary G. Esparza on April 17.

Esparza was a chief warrant officer 2 in the U.S. Army. He was one of nine killed when two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was one of the four pilots operating the two Black Hawks.