Leaders We Lost in 2023: Paul Stehr

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.
Paul Stehr, who served in the role as Cape Girardeau mayor from 1978 to 1981 and was known in his younger years for his athletic prowess, died Sept. 5.
Stehr, given the nickname "Herk", was the MVP on the Cape Girardeau Central High School basketball team that won the school's first state championship in the sport. He also won back-to-back state championships for the Cape Girardeau American Legion baseball team as the team's shortstop. He continued his athletic career in basketball and baseball at the University of Missouri.
As a teenager, Stehr earned the rank of Eagle Scout. After college, Stehr joined the U.S. Marines, where he attained the rank of captain.
After his military career, Stehr opened a clothing and athletic store called The University Shop, across from Houck Field. He served on the City Council before becoming mayor, and served a stint as the city's acting city manager.
Stehr later worked as an agent for Capital Insurance and Associates in Cape Girardeau.
Deborah Gross, a partner and office manager of Capital Insurance, said Stehr was a "great soul. I worked with him for probably 15 years or so, and he was the most genuine Christian gentleman I've ever met. Everybody just absolutely loved him."
