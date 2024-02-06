Leaders We Lost in 2023: Paul Stehr

Editor’s note: As part of a year-in-review series, the Southeast Missourian is remembering some of the notable community leaders or public servants who died in 2023.

Paul Stehr

Paul Stehr, who served in the role as Cape Girardeau mayor from 1978 to 1981 and was known in his younger years for his athletic prowess, died Sept. 5.

Stehr, given the nickname "Herk", was the MVP on the Cape Girardeau Central High School basketball team that won the school's first state championship in the sport. He also won back-to-back state championships for the Cape Girardeau American Legion baseball team as the team's shortstop. He continued his athletic career in basketball and baseball at the University of Missouri.